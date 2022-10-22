NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paVLePCWQbY
Here is the promotional material for it:
“We’re just a few short weeks away from our Massive Hard Times In New Orleans event, and tonight’s main event will change the title landscape going into our trip to the Big Easy!
But first, we’ve got plenty of action beforehand; the NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn, Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666, will go to war against The Dirty Sexy Boys, Dirty Dango and JTG!
The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy compete with their pledge Roxy to see who truly is the leader of Pretty Empowered!
Opposites clash in this Junior Heavyweight exhibition as “The Ageless One” Caprice Coleman battles the enigmatic Gaagz the Gymp!
And in our Huge main event, it’s the TV Title tournament finals as Idolmania Sports Management’s Jordan Clearwater faces The Country Gentlemen’s AJ Cazana to determine the New NWA World Television Champion!”