AEW confirmed on Friday night that Willow Nightingale is all elite, as Willow has signed a full-time deal with the promotion.

Fightful Select reports Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn’t confirmed if it was tiered or full-time.

When Willow finished up with MLW, they were under the impression it was to sign a full-time deal with another company. As of this summer, indie promotions didn’t seem to have to clear her bookings with AEW directly. The backstage reaction was said to be positive about the signing.

The report added that several other wrestlers have signed full-time deals, but haven’t received the “All Elite” graphic, which was seemingly customary, as Ariya Daivari was in this same position over the summer.