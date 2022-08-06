NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of MLW Fusion below.
Here is the promotional material for it:
“This Saturday, the countdown to NWA 74 continues as the NWA roster cranks up the competitive heat!
In tag team action, the “Quad Daddy” Brett Buffshay & Thrillbillly Silas with his lovely lady Pollo Del Mar take on the team of Magic Jake Dumas w/ CJ & NWA National Heavyweight Champion the “Dane Event” Jax Dane!
“That Dude” Jamie Stanley goes one-on-one with “The Dojo Cat” KC Roxx, accompanied by Aron Stevens!
And in our main event, who will be defending the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship August 27th at NWA 74? We will find out when second generation star PJ Hawx challenges the NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, the man called Homicide!
Plus, we’ll hear from the Cardona Family & the legendary Ricky Morton!”