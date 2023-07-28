NXT star Wes Lee recently appeared on the Black Rasslin podcast to hype up this Sunday’s Great American Bash premium live event, where he’ll be taking on Mustafa Ali and Dominik Mysterio in a triple-threat matchup for the NXT North American Championship, a title that Dominik took from him a couple of weeks ago.

During the chat, Lee admitted that the Great American Bash was never one of his favorite big named pay-per-views.

Great American Bash, I’ll be honest, it wasn’t one of my favorite pay-per-views growing up, it really wasn’t. I was a Bash at the Beach, Halloween Havoc (guy). It took some time for me to get back on the history on that. I don’t really have core memories of the Great American Bash. I have my own history at the Great American Bash and those are my personal memories.

WWE owned the rights to these PPV names ever since WCW folded in 2001 and bought by Vince McMahon. You can check out Lee’s full interview below.

