Tyrus gives a medical update.

The NWA World Champion spoke with Joe Galli on the NWA Instagram Channel to hype up the 75th anniversary event, where he will be defending the title against EC3. During the chat, Tyrus reveals that his knee was drained shortly after the Crockett Cup, a procedure that had to be done.

Everything is great. I had to get it drained after the Crockett Cup. The doctor advised me to take some time off and rehab and look at the way I’m training and stuff like that. No one is in this business for as long as I’ve been in this business or in this sport, you’re going to have some nicks and nacks and sometimes you have to listen to your body. I needed to take the time off to get right.

Tyrus says that he didn’t want to go into his upcoming title defense injured, that way he has no excuses to not perform at his very best.

I didn’t want to come into (NWA) 75 limping. I’m coming in with no excuses, 100%, whatever happens happens. If I lose, it will only be one guy’s fault, mine. When I win, it’ll be one guy’s fault, mine. Instead of a retirement party, we’ll have an after party.

It was in the same interview that Tyrus challenged EC3 to a Bull-Rope match at NWA 75, adding that he will retire from wrestling forever if he loses. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)