Tyrus makes a big pitch for the NWA 75th Anniversary show.

The world champion is set to take on EC3 at the event, which takes place on August 27th in St. Louis. EC3 made his challenge official on the July 11th episode Powerrr when he relinquished the National Championship.

Today, Tyrus appeared on a live feed with the NWA Instagram channel to add a little extra spice to his world title defense. He pitches that he and EC3 wrestle in a Bull Rope match, adding that if he loses, he’ll retire from professional wrestling forever.

As of this writing EC3 has yet to accept, nor has NWA confirmed the stipulation. Tyrus has been the NWA World Champion since November of 2022 and has had four successful defenses in that time.