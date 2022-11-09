The WWE NXT North American Title will be defended in two weeks.

WWE has announced that NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will defend the strap on the October 22 edition of NXT on the USA Network.

Hayes and Lee will sign the contract to make their match official on next week’s show.

Tonight’s NXT show featured a barbershop segment with Hayes and Trick Williams. Hayes called Lee a transitional champion, and pointed to how he was never pinned by Lee to lose the title. Lee later agreed with some of Hayes’ points, and promised to make Melo miss on October 22.

Hayes dropped the NXT North American Title to Solo Sikoa on September 13. Lee was supposed to be the challenger to Hayes that night due to a fan vote, but Hayes and Williams attacked Lee before the match. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels later forced Sikoa to relinquish the title due to Lee being attacked, and Lee won the vacant title at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22 in a Ladder Match that also included Hayes, Von Wagner, Nathan Frazer and Oro Mensah.

Hayes continued the feud with Lee on last week’s show, attacking him during the main event, preventing Lee and NXT Champion Bron Breakker from becoming double champions by defeating NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.

Lee has not defended the strap on TV since winning at Halloween Havoc.

Below is footage from tonight’s barbershop segment on NXT:

