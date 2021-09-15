There was a post-show segment for the live crowd after last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode went off the air on the USA Network.

Following the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano took the mic and talked up the future of the brand while praising the locker room. Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes joined in.

WWE Hall of Famer and Assistant Coach Shawn Michaels also appeared and delivered a signature DX crotch chop, as seen in the Twitter photo below.

On a related note, NXT posted photos of new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa with his daughter after the show. They wrote, “Two of the most important women in @nxtciampa’s life meet! #WWENXT”

WWE also posted a photo of Ciampa’s “908” written on his wrist tape, which is how long he was without the NXT Title. You can also see that photo below.

As noted, Ciampa won the vacant NXT Title by defeating Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Von Wagner (fka Cal Bloom), who was replacing Kyle O’Reilly after he was attacked earlier in the night.

You can see photos of Ciampa and his daughter with “Goldy” below, along with a photo of HBK from the dark post-show segment:

