AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss the work he’s done with MJF over the last few weeks, which culminated in a matchup at this past Wednesday’s three-year anniversary edition of Dynamite. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the match they had on the anniversary Dynamite:

It was definitely a different pace, but I’ve wrestled MJF a bunch [Yuta said about his match with MJF on 10/5 Dynamite]. We wrestled a lot on the independents. I think they even said we were like 2-2 in singles matches and that we’ve had a bunch of other tags and different iterations of that. Yeah, definitely [there could be some rust there for MJF]. He hasn’t been in the ring in that long but I don’t think I really had to step down or do anything like that. Obviously, he went out there and he brought it and I really enjoyed the pacing of the match. It was really nice to kind of, like you said, hear the crowd and hear how they were reacting to certain things and it was definitely something that I enjoyed but yeah, I think it was a bit of a change of pace but I don’t think it was I had to take a step back or anything. I think it was just a different lane that we took. But, I really enjoyed the match last night.

Say he’s proud of the promo work he did against MJF, also admitting that there is still room for growth:

I was definitely proud but, I understand that there’s immense room for growth. This is obviously not where it ends for me with promos, with talking on the microphone. You brought up the Rocky analogy. Obviously in the first movie, he doesn’t win, he gets his ass kicked but then as you move on from there, things start to improve a little bit, right? So hopefully as I continue to sort of move forward, I won’t just be the guy who’s kind of hanging with the other person. Hopefully I’ll be able to really develop that skill set, really show that as well but, I’ve had many reps in the ring. I haven’t had as many reps doing promos so I was happy with where I was at-at that point but obviously, just wanna keep improving, keep growing.

