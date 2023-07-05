Wheeler Yuta discusses his upcoming matchup against Kenny Omega.

The Blackpool Combat Club member will battle Omega on this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite, The Cleaner’s first match back since his epic encounter with Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door 2. Yuta spoke with Cageside Seats about his excitement on facing the former world champion and how he’s just going to focus on his goals.

Honestly, I always just try to kind of do my own thing and focus on my own goals. Obviously, [following the Ospreay match] definitely adds to the excitement. It adds to the feel of it.

Yuta is aware that Omega is coming off the incredible Ospreay match, and tells the publication that only adds to his excitement.

Just like, how is Kenny gonna be able to bounce back after having such a classic match? So it definitely adds a whole ‘nother element to it, but I really just have to focus on doing the best that I can do… it definitely adds a little bit more in an air of excitement. I don’t think I’d say pressure. I’d say excitement for me.

The build of this match has been centered around the fact that Yuta pinned Omega in the Blackpool Combat Club’s Anarchy in the Arena victory over The Elite at Double or Nothing. On top of Yuta taking on Omega Dynamite will feature a ton of action, including the start of the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament. You can check out the full lineup for the show by clicking here.