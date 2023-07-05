Darby Allin gives a positive update on his partner, Sting.

The Icon went viral on last week’s AEW Dynamite when he jumped from the top of a ladder onto Sammy Guevara and crashed through two tables in the process, a big spot that led to an eventual victory over the Jericho Appreciation Society. Sting did reveal to the live crowd afterward that he sustained a minor injury doing the dangerous spot, and has since had a number of names in the industry criticizing his daredevil behavior due to his age.

During an interview on Busted Open Radio Allin say that Sting is doing great after the dive and that he checked on him thoroughly after the matchup was over.

He’s (Sting) actually doing great. We talked the day after (he jumped off the ladder on Dynamite) and he said he was feeling great which is awesome because I pulled him aside after that match and said, ‘Yo, just be honest with me, how you feeling? Not just your mouth but your neck, every single thing about your body’ because people forget, he kind of retired in 2014, you know? When he took a buckle bomb, people kind of think that, you know? So for him to be going as hard and trust me when I say this, it’s none of my ideas, it’s all him.

Allin later says that Sting is the one who comes up with the ideas for some of the crazy things he does, and wants it to be known that he is not being a bad influence on him.

He’s just like, ‘All right, there’s a ladder here tonight, I’ll jump off it’ and a lot of people think it’s me being kind of being the bad influence but nah, it’s him. He’s got that hunger, he’s got that want to give the fans something and he’s feeling great and I’m stoked.

Allin will be teaming with Orange Cassidy to take on Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in the opening round of the Blind Eliminator tag tournament on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the full card by clicking here.

