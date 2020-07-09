Who Made the Call for Limited Commercials on the WWE NXT Great American Bash?

The USA Network reportedly made the call for the limited commercials on both nights of the WWE NXT Great American Bash.
Last week’s Great American Bash featured limited commercial interruptions and more picture-in-picture commercial breaks than usual. Last night’s Bash finale featured more picture-in-picture breaks for the first hour, fewer commercials in the second hour, and then no commercials for the big main event, which saw Keith Lee become the NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion by defeating Adam Cole.
USA Network officials reportedly ordered the limited breaks, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. It was likely a situation where USA really wanted to defeat AEW’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT. Last week’s NXT show beat AEW in viewership, but AEW won in the key ratings demographic.
It was noted on Observer Radio that this week’s NXT show made it clear that the episode was all about winning the ratings battle and not making money from advertisers.
Stay tuned for the NXT vs. AEW ratings breakdown later today at around 4pm ET.
