AEW star Ricky Starks recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed the story behind the company signing him to a contract.

It was previously indicated that Starks was signed immediately after his match with then-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, but that is not the case. It wasn’t until the match aired the following Wednesday on tape delay that AEW President & CEO Tony Khan called Starks and offered him a deal.

Starks noted that AEW’s Arn Anderson extended to him how lucky he was.

Regarding the August 22 Dynamite segment where Starks did an impersonation of Darby Allin in Allin’s makeup, Starks revealed that this was his idea. He pitched the idea directly to Khan. Starks said he didn’t think the pitch got that favorable of a response, but then a few weeks later they were doing the angle for TV.

The Starks vs. Allin feud will continue this Saturday at All Out during the 21-man Casino Battle Royale for a future AEW World Title shot.

