Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the full list of producers for this past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. Check it out below.

-Adam Pearce was listed as the producer for the Edge and Miz promo segment.

-The U.S. championship matchup between Damian Priest and Dolph Ziggler was produced by Abyss (Chris Park).

-Shawn Daivari was listed as the producer for the Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez.

-The women’s tag team title matchup and the Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair segment was all produced by TJ Wilson.

-Shane Helms was listed as the producer for RKBro vs. Alpha Academy.

-Petey Williams was listed as the producer for AJ Styles vs. Omos.

-The Akira Tozawa & Tamina vs. Reggie & Dana Brooke tag team bout was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly.