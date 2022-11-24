The Best Of 7 Series between The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix) is now at 2-0 with the champions up.

Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite saw Death Triangle win match #2 over The Elite.

At one point Omega bit PAC on the arm, which didn’t sit well with the referee. The fast-paced, chaotic back & forth bout ended with Matt Jackson hitting PAC with a low blow. Jackson then pulled out a hammer but Penta also had a hammer, which he used to deck Jackson with. PAC covered for the pin to win and lead the series 2-0.

The first match of the Best Of 7 Series took place at AEW Full Gear this past Saturday, and saw Death Triangle retain their titles in the return match for The Elite.

After tonight’s Dynamite match in Chicago, the remaining matches will take place on the following shows: November 30 during Dynamite in Indianapolis; December 14 at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite in Garland, TX; December 21 at the Holiday Bash Dynamite in San Antonio, if necessary; December 28 at the New Year’s Smash Dynamite in Denver, if necessary; and on January 11 at Dynamite in Los Angeles, if necessary.

Below are several shots of tonight’s six-man match from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL:

A wild start to this match! #DeathTriangle vs #TheELITE have this Chicago crowd on their feet! It’s #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ckw9ha84Qg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

Exceptional teamwork by the #AEW World Trios Champions #DeathTriangle! It’s #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ZuPdVywO4P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

Matt Jackson of the @youngbucks wiping out the #LuchaBrothers on the outside! It’s #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xMsKbjFw6O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

.@KennyOmegaManX going straight for the broken nose of @BASTARDPAC! It’s #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9kamiWi0TV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

