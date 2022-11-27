The Bloodline has won WWE’s first-ever Men’s War Games match on the main roster by defeating Team Brawling Brutes.

Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event closed with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn defeating Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

The bout began with Team Brawling Brutes having the numbers advantage due to Sheamus and McIntyre defeating The Usos on SmackDown. The finish was well-done with high drama. The following comes from our detailed recap:

“Owens and Reigns stare each other down now. Reigns and Owens bark at each other now. Owens slaps Reigns. Reigns fights back and they go at it. Owens dodges a Superman Punch but Reigns blocks the Stunner. Reigns with a Superman Punch to put Owens down. Owens blocks a Spear with a superkick. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb to Reigns. Owens nails the Stunner to Reigns but Sami jumps onto the referee to stop the count. Owens is shocked at what Sami just did. Sami is terrified of his former best friend as the “Sami Uso!” chant starts back up. Sami and Owens have words. Reigns grabs Owens’ boot. Sami says that’s his family. Owens blocks a superkick from Jimmy, but Sami takes advantage and hits a low blow to put Owens down. Fans boo and Sami seems shocked at what he just did. Sami kneels down to Reigns as Reigns is struggling to recover. Owens is leaning in the corner from the low blow, barely able to stay up. Sami jumps up from kneeling in front of Reigns, and then nails a Helluva Kick to Owens from out of nowhere. Sami lets Owens down to the mat. Sami looks at Jey, who is up on the ropes, and then points down at Owens on the mat. Sami continues pointing at Owens while Jey goes to the top an hits him with the Uso Splash for the pin to win.”

Below are several shots of tonight’s War Games main event from the TD Garden in Boston, MA:

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1596708906100613120

And here we go! Jey @WWEUsos & Butch begin the #WarGames Match at #SurvivorSeries. But who will be next to enter the legendary structure? pic.twitter.com/3Or0QOOP0e — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2022

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1596711254995132418

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1596713171208708096

