Jessamyn Duke has reportedly taken on a new role with WWE.

There’s been a lot of speculation on Duke’s status after it was announced earlier that she will not be teaming with Marina Shafir in the WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Shafir will be teaming with newcomer Zoey Stark (Lacey Ryan). You can find the full brackets at this link.

Duke has not wrestled since her RAW Underground appearance last year, but Fightful Select reports that she is not injured. Word now is that Duke has been focused on creating gaming content for the UpUpDownDown brand.

Duke was a full-time video game streaming when she was hired by WWE, and now creates digital content full-time for WWE. Duke reportedly prefers that role over wrestling in the current climate.

It was noted that WWE’s plan from the start was to have Shafir team with someone other than Duke, and there are no imminent plans for Duke to wrestle or be figured into NXT creative plans while she is working for the UUDD brand.

Stay tuned for more.

