As noted, James Storm returned on this week’s Impact Wrestling episode to team with Chris Sabin. They lost to AEW stars Private Party in the main event to crown new #1 contenders to Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. Storm and Sabin later attacked both teams at the end of the show.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Storm is not currently signed to a contract with Impact. Storm last worked the October set of Impact TV tapings, but did not work the November tapings that led to last Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

This week’s appearance on Impact is not it for Storm as he reportedly wrestled three matches at the most recent set of TV tapings. After last night’s match, Storm will be featured in two more matches on upcoming Impact episodes.

