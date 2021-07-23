As noted, it was reported earlier this week that WWE has quietly moved Naomi from the RAW roster to the SmackDown roster, at least internally. She has not made her return to SmackDown TV yet, but it’s expected to happen soon.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that Naomi is being moved back to SmackDown because the blue brand women’s division is weak as far as depth goes.

Furthermore, now that touring has returned, the move puts Naomi back with her husband, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Naomi. They were apart before but that wasn’t as big of a deal with no touring.

It should be noted that the official WWE website still has Naomi listed as a RAW Superstar as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.