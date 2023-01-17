Will Ospreay spoke with Renée Paquette on The Sessions podcast about a wide range of topics.

He kicked off 2023 by losing the IWGP US Heavyweight Title to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

After talking about the match, he said he felt like he’s been on autopilot in Japan for the last several years until night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16, he headlined the show with Kazuchika Okada because fans were only allowed to clap at shows until that point.

“A little bit (I felt those emotions from seeing crowds being able to make noise again at NJPW shows). For the last three years, I do feel like I have been on autopilot a little bit. I remember last year’s Wrestle Kingdom and Great-O-Khan’s just massaging my shoulders because I’m about to go out and he goes, ‘How you feeling?’ And I went, ‘I feel nothing’ because honestly, it was one of those ones where even though it was the main event of the Tokyo Dome, it wasn’t the real thing, it wasn’t the full experience so getting to walk out there to my music, to be in my own skin again, it felt like the old me and to do it on that platform, I felt like for the first time, all the wrestling world’s eyes were really on me. It was about delivering so it was a little bit emotional going in there but, I can switch it off the moment the bell rings.”

