Will Ospreay Shares That He Was Very Close To Doing “Something He’d Regret,” Talks Suicide and Learning To Push Forward

NJPW superstar Will Ospreay shared a statement on his Instagram stories earlier today where the Aerial Assassin revealed that he was very close to “doing something he’d regret” before writing that “suicide isn’t an option even when you feel like you’ve dropped the world.” He ends by thanking the people that have made him smile and helped pick him up during these dark times.
Few weeks ago, I came very close to something I know I’d regret. I’m still dragging my feet but I’m getting better. I’m still smiling, barely but a smile nonetheless.
Suicide isn’t an option even when you feel like you’ve dropped the world, learning and pushing forward to be better is an option. Thank you to the people that have ever made me smile or laugh and been there to pick me up. Because of you my heart still beats.
I love you all.
Ospreay’s Instagram can be found here.
