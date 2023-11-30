Will Ospreay speaks about his new boss, AEW President Tony Khan.

The Aerial Assassin spoke about Khan during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he hyped his AEW signing and states that he cannot wait to begin his official run with the promotion. Ospreay begins his conversation by discussing his early relationship with Khan and how Khan respected his right to finish up things in Japan.

At the time, Tony asked what I was interested in doing next in my career. I said my focus was on Japan, and he respected that. I’ll always remember how he respected how I felt. I also need to mention that night was the only singles match I’ve ever wrestled against PAC–that’s something I want to throw out there so we can run it back and put it to rest between us.

Ospreay later states that he trusts Tony Khan to properly handle the aura of his character, which he admits is very important to him. He adds that Khan has changed his life for the better.

People need to remember this–since then, I’ve built a trust and respect with Tony. That’s very important to me. When Tony had me work matches for AEW, like I did this summer at All In at Wembley Stadium, he didn’t have to do that. He trusted me. That meant the world to me. Now that I’m coming to AEW, I trust him with the aura of Will Ospreay and the character of Will Ospreay. Tony Khan has genuinely changed my life. In return, I am going to deliver the best matches I can deliver.

Khan recently stated that Ospreay is free to return to NJPW whenever he wants under his AEW contract. You can read about that here.