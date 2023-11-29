Booker T weighs in on CM Punk’s return to WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the Second City Saint during a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker begins by stating that Punk jumping ship is a huge blow for AEW and will drastically affect their future shows that occur in the Chicago market.

This is huge. It’s huge because it’s a huge blow. The Chicago market has been huge for AEW, bringing CM Punk in was a huge plan to really boost that thing to the next level. Bottom fell out, still tried to run Chicago, now it’s going to be so hard for that company to step back into Chicago without someone like CM Punk. That goes back to my ol’ addage, just keep your damn mouth shut, take care of your business, and then you might not fall into potholes like this one right here. This is just one pothole. Those potholes are going to keep getting bigger and bigger. This goes back to when I was in WCW, we were running for 83 weeks, the bottom fell out, the company got sold. All those guys were looking for a job. Ted Turner, you think he missed any champagne wishes and steak dinner? Ah nah. He said, ‘Let me pull the plug on this.’ Sooner or later, I feel like Tony Khan will be doing the same thing if he doesn’t keep his mouth shut and run his company.

Later in the show Booker would be asked if Punk returning was a bigger win for WWE or a bigger blow for AEW. The former five-time world champion believes the impact is felt on both sides.

It was a bigger blow to AEW. It was a huge win for WWE as well. They’re both equal. It was a huge blow just because of the build up, how much they put into that thing, for it to just fall apart the way it did. It’s a huge blow to AEW.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)