William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast.

During it, Regal recalled his move from SmackDown to Raw in the mid-2000s and how he got a scar while working with The Boogeyman.

“So this would have been, right before I went back on to Raw, I’d been on SmackDown in the mid 2000s, I was going back on Raw to slowly work into being what became the King of the Ring thing. But that wasn’t in the books or that it was just I was getting moved back from Smackdown to Raw.

And it was to have a big talking part, I was going to be working with Mr. McMahon, which was we always had great chemistry. And I wasn’t really sure where it was going. But Brian Gewirtz who was a great supporter and put me in some incredible opportunities and situations to make some memories and a lot of great body of work. He wanted me back on Raw.”

“Well, two weeks before that, we’re doing a double shot up in the northeast and I forget the name of the towns but I was in a tag match with Dave Taylor, and it was against Scotty 2 Hotty and The Boogeyman. I think the world of Marty lovely fella, he threw what I considered in the first match a bit of a not so good punch. And I said just screamed hit me again. So he hit me and it caught me but it wasn’t that bad. Well, we were doing a double shot that day, afternoon shot, night shot.

So before the night time show, I said, ‘Look, Marty, you got to I’d rather take a punch in the mouth than have to you know put over some hokey-looking thing. It’s just not my it’s not the way I wrestle not the way I was brought up to wrestle.’ I’m all about protecting the strength of the job. That’s an old British term, keeping the strength of the job.

I said just hit me. I said it. I’ll take it. It’s on me. So we get in there. And finally we end up together. And he goes Bosh. And I ended up with I think it was six stitches or eight stitches on the outside and 16 stitches on the inside. He was mad about it.”