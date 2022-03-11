New AEW star William Regal is reportedly dealing with health issues.

Regal noted in his recent AEW Dynamite promo how he has limited time left, and that led to a lot of concern among people. Regal has talked in media appearances and in his autobiography about substance abuse issues that nearly killed him many years ago, and now he’s reportedly dealing with serious issues.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Regal’s health issues at this point are far more serious than Regal has let on to in the past. Regal reportedly discussed these issues with Chris Jericho for a Talk Is Jericho podcast episode that will be released next week. Regal apparently goes into detail about what he’s dealing with during that interview.

On a related note, it was reported on Thursday how Regal took to Twitter to apologize for timing issues with his promo on this week’s Dynamite. You can click here for his comments. The Observer notes that in the arena, fans could see the floor director telling Regal to wrap his promo up multiple times, but he kept going. Word is that some stuff had to be cut from Dynamite due to this, and other segments were rushed after that.

Stay tuned for more on Regal.

