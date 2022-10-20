On the latest edition of his Gentleman Villain podcast, AEW star William Regal spoke about his time in NXT, where worked side-by-side with Triple H. The Blackpool Combat Club leader calls The Game a genius in terms of pairing opponents together, pointing to his recent WWE booking and his previous NXT bookings as examples. Highlights are below.

Says that Triple H has an excellent eye for booing matches:

“Triple H had an excellent eye for putting the right people with the right people. And if you’ve got that eye, then you know who to put on with who, and you know that they’re both good pros, and you can add little bits to it; it helps.”

How Triple H was thinking 20 steps ahead when they were working together in NXT:

“He’s got all this stuff, and it’s laid out in his head. It’s 20 steps [ahead] of anything I can think of. He knows who to put with who to get the right result.”

