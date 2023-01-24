The great William Regal recently appeared on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, where the Gentleman Villain revealed a bit of advice that he gave to top NJPW Superstar Will Ospreay, a wrestler he spoke very highly of. Check out what Regal had to say about the Aerial Assassin in the highlights below.

Says he told Ospreay to face the camera to show off his expressions:

I said there’s only one thing. I said you did that incredible thing there, but you did that facing away from the cameras. A few weeks later, everything he did, he did towards the cameras.

How he reacted when Ospreay asked him for advice:

What are you asking me for? As good as you are, why do you need to ask me? There’s a trick to wrestling. If you have a great face, make sure that people can see it. If you don’t, keep moving.

