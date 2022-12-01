William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast, including his history of concussions and more. Here are the highlights:

What he sees in Orange Cassidy as a wrestler:

“Somebody who the people have taken to their hearts. It’s very rare ever, ever, that people take a talent to their hearts, and they’ve taken him to their hearts. If you know how to manipulate that and you know how to tell a story with it, it’s easy.”

The concussions he’s suffered over the years:

“I’m a ticking time bomb. I could be quite fine until I’m in the 90s, but I’ve had more concussions than I know what to do with and I’ve had two major bleeds on the brain in 2018.”

