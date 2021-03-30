– WWE has announced a loaded line-up for tomorrow’s new episode of The Bump. Three WWE Hall of Famers will be appearing – Trish Stratus, Mick Foley and Jerry Lawler. Foley will be there to promote the new WWE Untold documentary on his WrestleMania 22 match against WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Carmella, Sami Zayn and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day have also been announced to appear. The Bump airs at 10am ET via Peacock, the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch.

– As noted, WWE announced William Shatner for the Celebrity Wing of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class. He will be inducted on April 6 during WrestleMania 37 Week. Shatner spoke with Bill Keveney of USA Today and said the honor is fantastic.

The 90 year old Shatner, who hosted RAW in 2010 and made a few other appearances with WWE over the years, joked that he should have wrestled as Captain Kirk when he stopped filming the original Star Trek series in 1969.

“I’m going to admit it now: I missed a career when ‘Star Trek’ was over. I should have gone into wrestling as Captain Kirk,” Shatner joked.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. You can click here for photos from today’s taping, and news on the ceremony host.

