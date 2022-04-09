Last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Red Velvet qualifying for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament after defeating Willow Nightingale in a very competitive back-and-forth matchup. Nightingale, who was very over with the live Boston crowd, has since taken to Twitter to comment on her loss, where she promises fans that she is just warming up.

Nightingale writes, “This life is WILD! Thank you to everyone who tuned in to watch #AEWRampage tonight and showed me any love on my journey. We’re still just warming up.”

This life is WILD! Thank you to everyone who tuned in to watch #AEWRampage tonight and showed me any love on my journey. We’re still just warming up pic.twitter.com/tkOTx5zF3w — Willow Nightingale🦋 (@willowwrestles) April 9, 2022

Nightingale was also featured on the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, where she battled Mercedes Martinez to determine a ROH interim women’s champion. Despite her best efforts Nightingale came up short in that bout as well, but has certainly proven that she can go with the best AEW has to offer.