AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the Rasslin with Brandon Walker to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably his thoughts on new signees Keith Lee and Shane “Swerve” Strickland, and how he cannot believe that any wrestling company would get rid of them. Highlights from the interview are below.

Can’t believe Swerve and Keith Lee were released:

Also, speaking of established stars coming in, Swerve Strickland and right before that Keith Lee. I can’t believe these guys got fired by any wrestling company in the world. I don’t know what the hell you’re thinking if you run a wrestling company and you don’t have a spot for Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

How Lee and Swerve are a huge part of what AEW is doing now:

I get that there are only so many positions in a company but I think any company that has those guys and, you know, it wasn’t like they’re unreasonable guys. They’re great! I love both guys. They’ve been a huge part of what we’re doing here now, too.

