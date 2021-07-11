Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 37 took home the Best WWE Moment award at this year’s ESPYs. WWE issued the following:

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania wins the ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks just made history… again!

In a category that also featured Belair and Edge’s Royal Rumble Match victories, as well as Bad Bunny’s incredible in-ring debut, it was the epic WrestleMania main event between The EST of WWE and The Boss for the SmackDown Women’s Championship that won the ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment.

As the first Black women to battle in a WrestleMania main event, they joined Roman Reigns, who won the same award in 2019 for his inspirational return after battling leukemia.

Congratulations to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and “The Boss” Sasha Banks on a history-making and award-winning performance!