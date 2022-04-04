Friday’s live WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.359 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 8.21% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.180 million viewers.

Friday’s WrestleMania SmackDown drew a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 24.48% from the previous week’s 0.49 rating. This week’s 0.61 key demo rating represents 799,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 25.24% from the 638,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.49 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #8 ranking. While SmackDown topped the night on network TV in the key demo graphic, Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 5.674 million viewers, also drawing a key demo rating of 0.40 for the #3 spot.

Friday’s WrestleMania SmackDown drew the best audience since September 10, which was the Super SmackDown special. SmackDown also drew the second-best key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s viewership was up 8.21% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 24.48% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 10.4% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 7% from the same week in 2021.

The NCAA Women’s Tournament game between Stanford and Connecticut on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.63 key demo rating, also drawing 3.110 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.255 million viewers, also drawing a 0.24 key demo rating.

Friday’s WrestleMania SmackDown aired live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX with the just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for WrestleMania 38, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in the opener, WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defending in a Triple Threat against Angel and Humberto, plus Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss hosting Happy Talk with Drew McIntyre’s sword as their special guest, which was the show-closing segment.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2022 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 2.151 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 11 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 2.173 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 4 Episode: 2.261 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 2.226 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 2.147 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 25 Episode: 2.180 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 2.359 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania SmackDown episode)

April 8 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

