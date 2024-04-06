The records continue to get smashed in WWE this week.

As noted, this week’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York was the highest-grossing domestic episode of the show in the 30-year history of the program.

On Friday, they did it again!

Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media after last night’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown to reveal that the show was the highest-grossing episode in the history of the blue brand.

“Another day, another record set on the Road to WrestleMania XL,” Levesque wrote via X. “Tonight’s SmackDown at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center was the highest-grossing show in the history of the blue brand.”