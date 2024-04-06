– An interesting note from the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night. Wrestle Votes is reporting that security was telling people to move down to better seats to fill things up better on camera for the ceremony after the taping for WWE Friday Night SmackDown wrapped up inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Wells Fargo Center staff is actively encouraging the remaining fans here at the HOF to move their seats in order to fill up the TV side. While the Paul Heyman speech was spectacular, this iteration of the HOF needs to be reconsidered. The post SD start time just doesn’t work. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 6, 2024

– Appearing at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony was The Undertaker, who came out to introduce Lonnie Ali, the widow of Muhammad Ali, to induct the late boxing legend.

Here to induct Muhammad Ali into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, @undertaker #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/osxbtrTGLN — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

– Muhammad Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, presented The Rock with a title belt to name him “The People’s Champion” during her speech at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. She told a story about how The Rock asked Ali for permission to use “The People’s Champion” moniker early in his WWE career. The Rock then appeared and gave a speech while being presented with the title belt.

Muhammad Ali's wife, Lonnie, tells a story about @TheRock asking her husband for permission to use the monicker "The People's Champ" then awards him The People's Championship. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/7NtQWwAayW — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024