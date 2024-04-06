A new segment has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the company made an announcement regarding a new segment for the April 10, 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

Now scheduled for the 4/10 show is AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm in a “Charleston Championship Champagne Toast to Thunder Rosa.”

As noted, Rosa has earned the right to challenge Storm for the title next after beating Mariah May in a title eliminator bout.

Previously announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite is Adam Copeland defending his newly won TNT Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo.

