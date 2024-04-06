The latest crop of pro wrestling legends have taken their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Following this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the company kicked off WrestleMania XL Weekend with their 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony inside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured below is a complete recap of the 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony from Friday, April 5, 2024. The show streamed live on Peacock. Thanks to Ian Carey of F4WOnline.com for the following recap.

2024 WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY RECAP

Jackie Redmond and Corey Graves open the show at the podium in the ring.

Graves pointed out Triple H seated in the crowd next to Stephanie McMahon, who was wearing her old ECW hat from The Alliance Days. I liked that. Other wrestlers seated in the crowd such as Jey Uso and CM Punk were acknowledged. Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Trish Stratus were as well. Rey Mysterio was also shown seated ringside.

The first inductee is Paul Heyman. Redmond was unable to talk over the ECW chants that rang out through the building.

Paul Heyman is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

A video of Heyman’s career aired and featured clips of his early days as a ringside photographer, to his days as Paul E Dangerously, ECW, and his entire run in WWE.

Reigns is introduced. The camera cut to Nia Jax putting up a finger in acknowledgement at one point.

Reigns got booed at first but not during his speech.

Reigns said he “loves his wise man” so there was no way he could turn down the chance to induct him. Reigns was casual and out of character here. He talked about Heyman’s ability to motivate and how he knows what to say, how to say it, and when to say it. Reigns kept this short and light-hearted.

Heyman comes out to the old ECW theme song and immediately hugs Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, and Bubba Ray Dudley before walking to the ring.

“You deserve it chants” ring out. Heyman responded that they were “damn f—ing right he deserved it,” which led to an EC-dub chant.

Heyman said he didn’t prepare anything because he wanted to feel the room, which he said in interviews leading up to this.

He talked about not being comfortable speaking as himself. He pointed out his kids at ringside, who were sitting next to CM Punk. CM Punk chants ring out.

Heyman said he was honored to work with the people in the field of sports entertainment, but then cut himself off and called it professional wrestling.

Heyman also mentioned being the first inductee in a Hall of Fame picked by Paul Levesque, which led to a Triple H chant. “Only one person can drive the car out of the chaos,” Heyman said after this and praised Levesque’s leadership.

He continued to praise Levesque, and said he will always be a “Paul Levesque Guy.” This led to a Paul Levesque chant, rather than a Triple H one.

Heyman then turned his focus to a nervous-looking Stephanie. He said that if his daughter grows up to be half the woman Stephanie is then he’ll know he raised a great woman. He also pointed out her ECW hat and said she married the wrong Paul.

Heyman turned to his kids and said “This is what I want you to do with your life,” and by that he meant being worthy of people’s respect and admiration and chasing your dreams Also, he pointed out that if anyone messes with them, Haku is sitting two seats over.

“Pursue your dreams, pursue your happiness,” he said to them.

He said his father was a far greater orator than he is, which must have been something. Heyman said he wished both his parents were here to see this. He was choked up here.

Heyman pointed out Cody Rhodes. He said he wished Cody’s father was here tonight to see this too. This led to a “Dusty” chant from the crowd.

Now, with the “mushy stuff” out of the way he said, it was now time to talk about ECW.

He opened a box containing a leather duster jacked similar to what he wore in the ECW days. He also put on a headset and brought out an old cordless phone. Heyman said he thinks it’s the same phone he hit Sting over the head with in WCW. Finally, he put on an ECW hat and everyone cheered.

Heyman said in 1993, the wrestling industry sucked. He said WCW wouldn’t listen to him so he needed to find a place that would accept his vision. Heyman mentioned they couldn’t have done that anywhere else but Philadelphia.

He talked about WCW getting its idea for cruiserweight from what happened at the ECW Arena, and where Steve Austin had his first beer.

Heyman said he disagrees with the sentiment that ECW is gone. It’s still alive in the matches you see today, in the fans, and the spirit of ECW is very much alive. He said something that got bleeped and caused Bubba to give a standing ovation while Molly Holly looked disappointed.

He talked about how every time he’s been “canceled” he comes back better every time.

Heyman mentioned Brock Lesnar by name, mentioning he was on his farm killing things to eat during the pandemic and this is when he was paired up with Roman Reigns.

He said, “Only you cancel you.” He’s been canceled 100 times and he’ll come back at 101.

Heyman spoke about working with today’s stars and seeing things he saw in legends he worked with in the past.

He wrapped it up by referring to it as the “Paul of Fame” and gave shout-outs to CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Then he said he was blown up, has to pee, has taken too long, but finished it off by saying “he’s just getting started” and is going to disrupt the industry all over again. That wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler, he said.

Bull Nakano is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

A video aired featuring highlights of Nakano’s career. It featured comments from Kofi Kingston, Jinder Mahal, Asuka, and CM Punk.

Graves introduced Madusa as Alundra Blayze to induct Nakano.

Blayze said congratulations to her CEO from the Dangerous Alliance, referring to Heyman. She talked about Nakano getting started with All Japan, developing her iconic look, and her cutting-edge in-ring style.

Blayze said she and Nakano set a new standard that continues to shape women’s wrestling today. She said Nakano is a pioneer, a trailblazer, and her friend.

Nakano walked to the ring with her signature facepaint on. She started by saying she has been waiting a long time for this award. Nakano said she had a great experience with WWE in 1994. She talked about the tough WWE schedule and arranging transportation to the venue being difficult because she didn’t speak English. Her favorite moments in WWE were the matches because wrestling is a universal language.

Nakano thanked Madusa. A “Thank you, Bull” chant rang out. She looked up and thanked Luna Vachon. Nakano said if she were to be reborn, she would want to be Bull Nakano again and be back in WWE. She finished her speech by calling the award a treasure.

Muhammad Ali is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

A video aired featuring highlights of Ali’s career, including his wrestling appearances. It featured comments by Baron Corbin, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Hulk Hogan.

The Undertaker was surprisingly brought out to help induct Ali.

Taker recited some of Ali’s famous quotes. He said only one man can truly claim to be the greatest professional boxer of all time, Muhammad Ali. he said Ali was and always will be the legend amongst legends.

Taker brought out Lonnie Ali to accept on her husband’s behalf. She said Ali was a role model, and inspiration to us all. He continues to inspire new generations of fans. Lonnie said Ali loved people, all people, and they loved him right back.

Lonnie talked about Ali punching Roddy Piper in the main event of the first WrestleMania. She talked about Ali’s humanitarian work and said he is deserving of every honor he’s ever received and she knows Ali would be thrilled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Lonnie talked about The Rock asking for permission to use the name “The People’s Champion” and said it was her honor to present The Rock with The People’s Championship.

The Rock came out and got booed by the Philly crowd. Lonnie and The Rock unveiled a nice-looking championship belt, which the crowd cheered for.

The Rock then approached the podium and more booes rang out from the crowd. He thanked Lonnie for the title and said Ali was one of his heroes. Rock said when he was a kid his father was Ali’s sparring partner and he spent time with Ali’s family and spoke about the honor of receiving the People’s Championship.

Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

A video aired of Levesque calling Rotunda and Windham to tell them they are being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Highlights of their career were shown. It featured comments by The Miz, Bruce Prichard, and Cody Rhodes.

Taylor (Bo Dallas) and Mika Rotunda came out to the ring. Taylor took a moment to recognize Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt, which got a big “Thank you, Bray” chant as people waved their phone lights. He said that while Wyatt isn’t on this stage, we know “he’s here.” Mika joked that there would have literally been no Windham Rotunda without Windham & Rotundo.

Windham and Rotunda came out. Windham hugged his old New Blackjacks teammate, JBL on his way to the ring.

Rotunda talked about how Windham grew up in the wrestling business but he wouldn’t have gotten into it had it not been for wrestling at Syracuse University and meeting “The Destroyer” Dick Beyer. He also talked about meeting Windham’s sister and marrying her six months later. Rotunda also said they deserved hazard pay for wrestling Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff so often.

He closed by saying he wished his son was there and that Wyatt would have liked to see his old man get inducted. The fans chanted “He’s got the Whole World In HIs Hands” and everyone held up their phones as Wyatt’s music played.

Thunderbolt Patterson is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston came out. They paused on the stage before bringing out Big E. Woods said it had been a long time since the three of them had been together in a ring. They spoke about how it was Patterson’s charisma that made him stand out and how important Patterson was for Black athletes. They said without the hardwork of Thunderbolt Patterson, they wouldn’t have the opportunity to do all the things they’ve done in their careers. Big E then gave his “don’t you dare be sour” introduction for Patterson.

Patterson hugged Jerry Brisco and JBL on his way to the ring.

A video aired featuring highlights of Patterson’s career. It featured comments by Cody Rhodes, Bruce Prichard, Booker T and Kingston.

A unidentified speaker called Patterson the Jackie Robinson of professional wrestling as Patterson stood beside him at the podium. He said baseball was a better game because Jackie Robinson got to play and professional wrestling is better because Thunderbolt Patterson is and was in it.

Patterson got on the mic and said he wanted to pray and thanked Jesus. He said he was taught that what you do and say comes back to you. He asked the crowd for an Amen and they gave him one. Patterson said that since the beginning of time it’s been spiratual warfare. He talked about how everyone has seen the same thing, lying, hating and killing and it’s time to treat people the way you want to be treated.

Patterson thanked Gerald Brisco, Bruce Prichard, Brian Blair, and Mike Mooneyham.

He told everyone to come together and love one another, shook hands with New Day and the show cut away.

Lia Maivia is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

A video aired featuring The Rock seated next to his grandmother’s grave singing to her. It then cut to highlights of Lia Maivia that was narrated by Ana Tuisila, who plays her on Young Rock. The Rock is then brought out to induct Maivia.

The Rock came out and seemed to get a better response from the crowd than he got earlier in the night.

Rock said that before he gets into his speech, he wants to congratulate the entire class.

He talked about his grandmother being a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry. Rock said she changed the game and opened doors for many wrestlers including for women in wrestling. He talked about how in the early 1980s promotions would send their biggest stars to wrestle for her and one of those stars was Dusty Rhodes.

Rock then brought out a WWE-branded mic, pushed away the mic at the podium, and turned his attention to Cody Rhodes. He said that what happens between them at WrestleMania is not business, it’s personal. A “Cody” chant rang out through the arena.

Rock acknowledged his mother Ata Maivia Johnson at ringside, and called her the real Final Boss. He said that his mother would like to lay the smack down on Cody’s candy ass. Rock thanked everyone, thanked his grandmother and told everyone to get ready for WrestleMania.