Mark Briscoe is your new ROH World Champion.

The master of Redneck Kung Fu defeated Eddie Kingston in the main event of last night’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, which was eleven years to the day when his late brother, Jay Briscoe, won the world title. The emotional triumph was celebrated streamers and members of the ROH locker room congratulating Briscoe afterward.

Mark Briscoe did it BOY!!!

HE MAN'D UP AND REACHED FOR THE SKY. ❤️pic.twitter.com/9hmUp5s197 — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) April 6, 2024

On April 5th 2013 Jay Briscoe captured the #ROH World Title for the first-time. On April 5th 2024 Mark Briscoe is now the NEW ROH World Champion. Watch #ROHSupercard LIVE on #HonorClub

▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/AGrYiEQYKn — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024

This marks Briscoe’s first run as ROH World Champion, and end Kingston’s reign, which began back at Grand Slam Dynamite. You can check out the full results to Supercard of Honor here.