Today NXT presents its Stand & Deliver premium live event from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Every title will be on the line, but the show will be headlined by by the highly anticipated grudge match of Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes. Check out the full lineup below.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT North American Championship

-Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazier for the NXT Tag Team Championship

-Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy

-Thea Hail, Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan vs. Jacy Jayne, Izzi Dame & Kiana James.