Tonight WWE invades Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for night one of its WrestleMania 40 premium live event. The biggest show of the year will be headlined by the highly anticipated tag team showdown between the Rock and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The full card for night one can be found below.

NIGHT ONE:

1. -Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s World Championship Match)

2. -The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) (WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match)

3. -Rey Mysterio and Andrade El Idolo vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

4. -Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

5. -Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

6. -Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

7. -The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins