It looks like Giulia is drawing closer to entering the WWE Universe.

As noted, the highly-touted Japanese prospect has been in town in Philadelphia, PA. for WrestleMania XL Week, with her being spotted at WWE World earlier this week and again at the Wells Fargo Center for last night’s go-home show and WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that Giulia will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center to get ready for a run in the WWE NXT brand upon completion of the dates she has on her existing schedule outside of WWE right now.

An immediate run on the WWE main roster on Raw or SmackDown has been ruled out for the former STARDOM performer.

Company officials are said to be happy with Giulia’s continued gains in learning the English language.

There have been some concerns expressed by some as recently as a few months ago regarding Giulia’s style being too stiff in the ring, however it appears that WWE is not of this opinion, and that it won’t be an issue at all as far as they are concerned.

It is believed that Giulia will be at the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event this afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., with one rumor being that she will be shown in a throwback to cameo appearances in the crowd for big talent signings for the brand.