– The WrestleMania XL Week fun continues in Philadelphia, PA. all day today. WWE World will host a “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal Documentary” panel discussion featuring Big E., Natalya, JoJo Offerman, Taylor “Bo Dallas” Rotunda and more. Also at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center today is appearances on the WWE World Main Stage from Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair. Doing photo sessions today are Karl Anderson, The Creed Brothers, Michin and Zoey Stark. Signing autographs will be IYO SKY, Omos, Braun Strowman and Chad Gable.

– As noted, WWE is scheduled to return to Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Friday, June 28, 2024, for a live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Following the announcement of the big return of WWE to The Mecca in NYC, the official X account for Madison Square Garden released shared the code for the ticket pre-sale that kicks off next Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 10am. The code is “SOCIAL.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE returns to The Garden with WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fri, Jun 28. Don’t miss your favorite WWE Superstars in action! Access presale tickets starting this Wed, Apr 10 at 10am with code SOCIAL. pic.twitter.com/w3uOoaLMjH — MSG (@TheGarden) April 5, 2024

– PWInsider.com is reporting that former WWE Superstar and current TNA Wrestling star Mickie James was in attendance at the 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. on Friday night. “The Hardcore Legend” was at the ceremony with her husband, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Also at the ceremony for the 2024 class of WWE Hall of Fame legends after SmackDown last night were former ECW and WWE stars Dawn Marie and Jazz. Abdullah The Butcher was also in attendance, as were Giulia and Rossy Ogawa.