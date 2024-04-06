WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results 4/6/24

Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Wolf Dogs (c) vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Suicide Dive Party before the bell rings. Axiom with The Orihara MoonSault. Axiom with a Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Breakker blocks a boot from Axiom. Dropkick Party. Fazer ducks a clothesline from Corbin. Frazer drops Corbin with The DDT for a two count. Frazer applies a side headlock. Corbin whips Frazer across the ring. Frazer runs around Corbin. Frazer dropkicks the left knee of Corbin. Corbin sends Frazer face first into the canvas. Corbin clotheslines Frazer. Corbin with a straight right hand. Corbin pulls Frazer off the ropes. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer tags in Axiom. Axiom with a flurry of strikes. Axiom SuperKicks Corbin for a two count. Corbin launches Axiom over the top rope. Axiom with a Running Enzuigiri to Breakker. Corbin catches Axiom in mid-air. Corbin with The Burning Hammer. Corbin drills Axiom with The BrainBuster. Corbin tags in Breakker.

Breakker punches Axiom. Breakker is choking Axiom with his knee. Axiom whips Breakker across the ring. Breakker ducks under two clotheslines from Axiom. Breakker with an Inside Out Lariat. Breakker tags in Corbin. Corbin kicks Axiom in the gut. Corbin with another haymaker. Corbin drives his knee into the midsection of Axiom. Corbin is choking Axiom with his boot. Corbin tags in Breakker. Breakker with a knee lift. Breakker whips Axiom across the ring. Breakker scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Breakker starts doing pushups in the corner. Breakker applies a rear chin lock. Axiom slaps Breakker in the chest. Breakker responds with The Kitchen Sink. Axiom with The Standing Spanish Fly. Corbin and Frazer are tagged in. Frazer with a Springboard Missile Dropkick. Frazer dumps Breakker out of the ring. Frazer with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Corbin goes for The End Of Days, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer with The Scorpion Death Drop. Frazer with The Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Frazer tags in Axiom. Corbin nails Frazer with Deep Six. Corbin tags in Breakker. Breakker goes for The Spear, but Axiom counters with The Golden Ratio. Frazer SuperKicks Corbin. Axiom hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Breakker has Axiom perched on the top turnbuckle. Axiom with forearm shivers. Breakker answers with a Pump Knee Strike. Breakker tags in Corbin. Axiom kicks Corbin in the face. Breakker with The Avalanche FrankenSteiner. Corbin goes into the cover for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Axiom with a Snap German Suplex. Corbin with a Uranage Slam into the turnbuckles. Corbin blocks The SuperKick. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Breakker with The GutBuster. Breakker ascends to the top turnbuckle. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom tags in Frazer. Axiom hits The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Frazer lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Breakker stops Frazer in his tracks. Frazer with repeated back elbows to Corbin. Corbin drops Axiom with a Side Slam. Breakker with The Avalanche Inside Out Cutter. Corbin with The Flying Splash for a two count. Axiom sends Breakker crashing into the steel ring steps. Axiom and Frazer tees off on Corbin. Frazer SuperKicks Corbin. Axiom delivers The Golden Ratio. Frazer connects with The Phoenix Splash for a two count. Axiom with a Roundhouse/SuperKick Combination. Corbin responds with The End Of Days. Breakker plants Frazer with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The Wolf Dogs via Pinfall

Second Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. DIJAK vs. Josh Briggs In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Femi blocks The Double Chokeslam. Femi sends Briggs to the floor. Femi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dijak lands back on his feet. Double Tip Up by Femi. Femi with a series of Running Uppercuts. Dijak drops Femi with The Big Boot. Briggs and Dijak continue to double team Femi. Double Shoulder Block. Dijak SuperKicks Briggs. Femi catches Dijak in mid-air. Femi uses Dijak as a battering ram. Femi dumps Dijak on Briggs’ chest. Femi launches Dijak over the spanish announce table. Femi flings a chair into Briggs face. Dijak punches Femi in the ribs. Dijak with forearm shivers. Dijak SuperKicks Femi. Dijak has Femi sitting on the chair. Briggs stops Dijak in his tracks. Briggs sends Dijak crashing into Femi. Briggs rolls Femi back into the ring. Briggs with Two Running Boots. Femi slaps Briggs in the chest. Briggs hammers down on the back of Femi’s neck. Briggs goes for The Chokeslam, but Femi blocks it. Double Chokeslam to Femi.

Femi powers out of the pinning predicament. Briggs and Dijak with clubbing blows to Femi’s back. Femi responds with a Double Chokeslam of his own. Femi is throwing haymakers at Briggs. Briggs decks Femi with a back elbow smash. Briggs with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Dijak goes for a Springboard Clothesline, but Briggs counters with The Big Boot. Briggs ascends to the top turnbuckle. Femi and Briggs are trading back and forth shots. Dijak SuperKicks Femi to the floor. Dijak with clubbing blows to Briggs’ back. Briggs with The Avalanche Clothesline From Hell for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Dijak unloads a series of chops. Briggs with a back elbow/forearm combination. Big Boot/SuperKick Exchange. Briggs clotheslines Femi over the top rope. Dijak drops Briggs with The Cyclone Boot for a two count.

Dijak is lighting up Briggs’ chest. Briggs with a short-arm lariat across the back of Dijak’s neck. Briggs with two overhand chops. Dijak responds with High Justice for a one count. Briggs with The Big Boot to Dijak. Dijak drills Briggs with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Dijak puts Briggs on his shoulders. Dijak climbs up the turnbuckles. Femi gets Dijak in the electric chair position. Femi with The Super Death Valley Driver for a two count. Femi goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Dijak lands back on his feet. Dijak repeatedly kicks Femi in the face. Dijak nails Femi with Feast Your Eyes for a two count. Briggs with The MoonSault. Dijak SuperKicks Briggs to the floor. Dijak connects with Feast Your Eyes for a two count. Briggs pulls the referee out of the ring. Dijak lands The SomerSault Plancha. Briggs puts Femi through the ringside barricade with The Pounce. Dijak responds with The Feast Your Eyes on the floor. Dijak rolls Briggs back into the ring. Dijak connects with another Feast Your Eyes for a two count. Femi plants Dijak with The Pop Up PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi via Pinfall

Third Match: Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan w/Chase University vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame w/Jazmyn Nyx In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Jacy Jayne attacks Thea Hail before the bell rings. A pier six brawl ensues at the ringside area. Dame clotheslines Jordan. James rolls Henley back into the ring. Dame slams Henley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dame repeatedly sends Henley back first into the turnbuckles. Dame with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Dame tags in James. James kicks Henley in the ribs. James with a straight right hand. James with a Running Boot. James tags in Jayne. Stereo Dropkicks. Hail tags herself in. Hail with a Flying Crossbody Block. Henley with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Jordan follows that with a Twisting Pescado. Hail dumps Jayne out of the ring. Hail goes for a Springboard Back Senton, but Jayne pulls Riley Osborne into the path. Jayne tees off on Hail. The Unicorn Stampe. Hail is displaying her fighting spirit in the corner. Hail crawls under Dame’s legs. Dame goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hail lands back on her feet. Jordan and Jayne are tagged in. Jordan with two flying forearm smashes. Jordan with a Cartwheel Back Elbow. Jordan knocks Dame off the ring apron. Jordan drops Jayne with a Flatliner. James runs interference. Dame shoves Jordan off the top turnbuckle. Jayne tags in Dame.

Dame starts rag dolling Jordan. Forearm Exchange. Dame with a Biel Throw. Dame with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Dame catapults Jordan face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Dame tags in James. James kicks Jordan in the gut. James with clubbing shoulder blocks. James with The Corner Spear. Jayne tags herself in. Jayne taunts Hail. Jayne with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Jayne sends Jordan to the corner. Jayne with a Running Hip Attack. Jayne tags in James. James drives her knee into the midsection of Jordan. James applies The Abdominal Stretch. James punches Jordan in the back. James whips Jordan across the ring. Jordan rolls James over for a two count. James stops Jordan in her tracks. James with a short-arm clothesline. James tags in Dame. Assisted Big Boot for a two count. Dame goes for another catapult, but Jordan blocks it. Dame catches Jordan in mid-air. Dame with another BackBreaker. Dame knocks Henley and Hail off the apron. Dame goes for The Elbow Drop, but Jordan ducks out of the way. Jordan tags in Henley.

Henley with a Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Henley with a flurry of strikes. James puts Henley on the top turnbuckle. Henley with a straight right hand. Henley with The Tornado Suplex. Henley rocks Dame with a forearm smash. James with The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Jayne. Dame with The Flapjack. James hits The 401K. Jayne with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. James attacks Hail from behind. Hail drops James with The Spinning DDT. Hail with a Rolling Senton Splash. Dame throws Hail into Duke Hudson’s arms.Jordan nails Dame with The Stunner. Jordan wipes out everybody with The Orihara MoonSault. Nyx attacks Jordan behind the referee’s back. Henley tags in Hail. Hail tells Jayne to bring it. Rockers Punches. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Jayne with The Pump Kick. Hail dodges The Discus Lariat. Hail with The Lou Thez Press. Hail transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hail with The Exploder Suplex. Jayne drives Hail face first into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Hail blocks The SpineBuster. James yanks Hail off the apron. Jayne tags in Dame. Hail avoids The Big Boot. Hail makes Dame tap out to The Kimura Lock.

Winner: Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan via Submission

– AVA informs us that there’s a new title coming to the brand. It’s the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Giulia was shown sitting in the front row with William Regal.

Fourth Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perez backs Valkyria into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Perez. Valkyria with two waist lock takedowns. Valkyria brings Perez down to the mat for a one count. Valkyria applies a side headlock. Perez whips Valkyria across the ring. Perez drops down on the canvas. Perez denies The Nightwing. Perez avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Perez applies an arm-bar. Valkyria whips Perez across the ring. Perez drops Valkyria with a shoulder tackle. Valkyria leapfrogs over Perez. Perez goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Valkyria lands back on her feet. Valkyria with a Hip Toss. Valkyria scores the elbow knockdown. Perez applies a hammerlock. Valkyria dumps Perez out of the ring. Valkyria with a diving dropkick through the ropes. Perez rolls Valkyria back into the ring. Valkyria with The Shotgun Dropkick. Perez kicks the left shoulder of Valkyria. Perez with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Perez hammers down on the left shoulder of Valkyria. Perez with The Divorce Court. Perez with a Running Uppercut. Perez follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count.

Perez continues to work on the left shoulder of Valkyria. Perez wraps the left shoulder of Valkyria around the middle rope. Perez stomps on the midsection of Valkyria. Perez punches Valkyria in the back. Perez works on her joint manipulation game. Valkyria with heavy bodyshots. Perez pulls Valkyria down to the mat. Perez goes for a Foot Stomp, but Valkryia rolls her over for a two count. Perez with The Drop Toe Hold. Perez delivers The Sacrifice. Perez with The Hammerlock Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Perez applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Valkyria repeatedly stomps on Perez’s chest. Perez drives Valkyria shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Valkyria sends Perez face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Perez decks Valkyria with a back elbow smash. Valkyria with a Flying Crossbody Block. Valkyria avoids The Roll Through Knee Drop. Valkyria with a Back Body Drop. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Valkyria unloads a flurry of strikes. Valkyria with two clotheslines. Valkyria with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria with Two Northern Lights Suplex’s. Valkyria goes for The BrainBuster, but Perez lands back on her feet. Perez once again hammers down on the left shoulder of Valkyria. Valkyria with a knee strike. Valkyria with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count.

Valkyria ascends to the top turnbuckle. Perez with forearm shivers. Perez talks smack to Valkyria. Palm Strike Exchange. Valkyria with clubbing blows to Perez’s back. Valkyria with The Running Liger Bomb for a two count. Valkyria goes for The Suicide Dive, but Perez counters with a forearm smash. Perez drops Valkyria with The Tornado DDT on the floor. Perez rolls Valkyria back into the ring. Perez with The Spinning Back Kick. Perez hits The Pop Rocks for a two count. Perez repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Valkyria. Perez drives Valkyria shoulder first into the steel ring post. Perez is mauling Valkyria in the corner. Perez blasts Tatum Paxley off the ring apron. Perez goes for The Elbow Stomp, but Valkyria ducks out of the way. Valkyria kicks Perez in the back. Perez shoves Valkyria into Paxley. Perez wraps the left shoulder of Valkyria around the ring post. Perez with The La Mistica. Perez applies The CrossFace. Valkyria rolls Perez over for a two count. Valkyria with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Valkyria goes for The Flying Splash, but Perez ducks out of the way. Perez reapplies The CrossFace. Rollup Exchange. Perez goes for a Spinning Back Kick, but Valkyria counters with a German Suplex. Valkyria goes for The Nightwing, but Perez counters with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Perez connects with The Pop Rocks. Perez makes Valkyria tap out to The CrossFace.

Winner: New WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Roxanne Perez via Submission

Fifth Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo w/The Family For The WWE NXT Championship

Angelo blocks a boot from Dragunov. Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Angelo with Mafia Punches. Dragunov applies a front face lock. Angelo runs Dragunov into the ropes. Dragunov with clubbing blows to Angelo’s back. Angelo with a Vertical Suplex to the floor. Dragunov rolls Angelo back into the ring. Angelo dodges The Discus Chop. Angelo sends Dragunov crashing to the outside. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Angelo with a straight right hand. Dragunov kicks Angelo in the face. Dragunov dodges The Superman Punch. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Dragunov with two palm strikes. Angelo answers with a big right hand. Angelo repeatedly stomps on the right hand of Dragunov. Angelo with The Superman Punch for a two count. Dragunov’s back gives out. Angelo with The GutWrench Suplex for a one count. Dragunov with Two HeadButts. Angelo puts Dragunov on the top turnbuckle. Dragunov hammers down on the back of Angelo’s neck. HeadButt Exchange. Both guys crash and burn on the outside. Dragunov drives Angelo back first into the steel ring post. Dragunov unloads two knife edge chops. Dragunov inadvertently chops the ring post.

Angelo drives Dragunov back first into the ring post. Angelo resets the referee’s ten count. Dragunov with a Running Death Valley Driver into the ringside barricade. Dragunov rolls Angelo back into the ring. Dragunov with more German Suplex’s. Angelo with a straight right hand. Dragunov answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Dragunov with a Running Lariat for a two count. Dragunov rips off his medical tape. Dragunov and Angelo are trading back and forth shots in the corner. Dragunov with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Angelo denies The H-Bomb. Angelo refuses to use the brass knuckles. Dragunov with a running chop. Dragunov stomps on the right hand of Stacks. Angelo with rapid fire haymakers. Dragunov is lighting up Angelo’s chest. Dragunov with two boot scrapes. Angelo goes for The SpineBuster, but Dragunov counters with The DDT for a two count. Dragunov delivers vicious forearms across the back of Angelo’s neck. Dragunov kicks Angelo in the chest. Dragunov with hammer elbows. Dragunov tells Stacks to do something about it. Angelo reminds Stacks that this is his fight. Dragunov gives Angelo a kiss on the cheek. Angelo HeadButts Dragunov.

Angelo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dragunov kicks Angelo in the face. Angelo with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Dragunov with two knife edge chops. Angelo responds with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Dragunov with The Roundhouse Kick. Dragunov goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Angelo counters with a Lariat. Angelo with a Deadlift German Suplex for a two count. Angelo brings Dragunov to the corner. Angelo with a gut punch. Angelo puts Dragunov on the top turnbuckle. Dragunov with boxing elbows. Angelo with The Avalanche Belly to Belly Suplex. Dragunov’s momentum takes him to the outside. Dragunov and Angelo clear the Spanish announce table. Rockers Punches. Angelo goes for a PowerBomb, but Dragunov lands back on his feet. Dragunov delivers The H-Bomb. Dragunov connects with The H-Bomb through the announce table. Dragunov rolls Angelo back into the ring. Dragunov with The Senton Bomb for a two count. Angelo PowerBombs Dragunov in mid-air for a two count. Angelo viciously attacks Dragunov’s fingers. Angelo Chokeslams Dragunov for a two count. Dragunov with an inside cradle for a two count. Dragunov HeadButts Angelo. Dragunov hits The Torpedo Moscow. Dragunov plants Angelo with The Super H-Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Dragunov shakes hands with Angelo.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

– Je’Von Evans Vignette.

– Meta Four informs us that Philadelphia broke the all-time NXT Attendance Record with 16,545 fans.

Sixth Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hayes drop steps into a side headlock. Hayes with a double leg takedown. Hayes walks over Williams. Hayes taunts Williams. Strong lockup. Williams goes for a waist lock takedown, but Hayes counters with a deep arm-drag. Hayes ducks under two clotheslines from Williams. Hayes slips over Williams back. Hayes slaps Williams in the face. Williams is throwing haymakers at Hayes. Hayes dumps Williams out of the ring. Williams with a forearm smash. Williams dumps Hayes face first on the steel ring steps. Williams clotheslines Hayes over the ringside barricade. Williams and Hayes are brawling in the crowd. Hayes throws Williams into a trash can. Hayes with a Flying Crossbody Block off the hockey boards. Hayes with a straight right hand. Hayes talks smack to Williams family. Williams tees off on Hayes. Williams with a Back Body Drop. Hayes showcases his agility on the ring apron. Hayes dodges The Leg Lariat. Hayes with a Springboard Clothesline.

Hayes punches Williams in the back. Williams with The Stinger Splash. Williams slams Hayes head on the top turnbuckle pad. Williams goes for The SuperPlex, but Hayes blocks it. Hayes sends Williams ribs first on the steel turnbuckle bar. Hayes repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Hayes drives Williams ribs first into the apron. Hayes rolls Williams back into the ring. Hayes with The Slingshot Foot Stomp. Hayes toys around with Willias. Hayes continues to stomp on Williams chest. Hayes with a Sliding Dropkick. Williams avoids The Point. Williams with a big right hand. Williams whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes blocks The Pop Up Uppercut. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Williams. Williams uppercuts Hayes in mid-air. Hayes thrust kicks the ribs of Williams. Both men are knocked down after a Flying Boot. Forearm Exchange. Williams blocks a boot from Hayes. Williams with three haymakers. Williams with Two Leg Lariats. Williams follows that with The Flapjack.

Hayes drops Williams with The La Mistica. Williams denies Nothing But Net. Williams with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Williams with The Pump Kick for a two count. Hayes dodges The Leg Lariat. Hayes with The Roundhouse Kick. Hayes with a throat thrust. Hayes follows that with The Springboard Clothesline to the outside. Hayes rolls Williams back into the ring. Hayes with The Frog Splash for a two count. Hayes is putting the boots to Williams in the corner. Williams with a Running Lariat. Williams goes for a Pump Kick, but Hayes counters with The First 48 for a two count. Williams sends Hayes across the ring. Williams inadvertently knocks down the referee with The Stinger Splash. Hayes delivers a chop block. Hayes grabs a steel chair. Williams stops Hayes in his tracks. Williams with multiple chair shots. The referee pulls the chair out of Williams hands. Hayes scores the low blow behind the referee’s back for a two count. Williams smacks Hayes in the mouth. Hayes inadvertently clocks the referee with a Pump Knee Strike. Hayes hits Nothing But Net for a two count. Hayes is displaying his frustration. The second official snatches the chair out of Hayes hands. Williams connects with The Trick Shot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trick Williams via Pinfall

