It was so nice, they’ve got to do it twice!

Bryan Danielson emerged victorious in his first-ever match against Blue Panther, defeating the pro wrestling legend in their singles showdown at the Arena Mexico show in Mexico City, Mexico this weekend.

“The American Dragon” first issued the challenge to one of his wrestling heroes on March 30 after the multiple-person AEW vs. CMLL match that featured the Blackpool Combat Club and Matt Sydal replacing Wheeler Yuta.

Following the victory in the submission-only bout on Friday evening, the situation was flipped around, as Blue Panther issued a challenge to Bryan Danielson for a rematch in the United States.

Danielson would go on to accept the bout, which PWInsider.com speculated could be at the next AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view this coming June.

Yes! Yes! Yes! Los sueños se cumplen y hoy, Bryan Danielson se enfrenta a su ídolo Blue Panther en mano a mano. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/FhWNCGlj5g|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/zMT2baMeXC — Arena México (@Arena_MX) April 6, 2024

¡Inolvidable! Sencillamente así podemos describir el increíble mano a mano que nos regalaron esta noche Bryan Danielson y Blue Panther en el #ViernesEspectacularCMLL de Arena México, donde el norteamericano derrotó al lagunero con su Yes! Lock. https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE pic.twitter.com/l8fDkgJzSI — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 6, 2024

Yes Lock! Bryan Danielson se apodera de la victoria ante Blue Panther en este impresionante choque a sumisión. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/FhWNCGlj5g|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/Xf65gTlEBQ — Arena México (@Arena_MX) April 6, 2024

Los sueños se hacen realidad para los luchadores y para quienes pagamos un boleto. Blue Panther, el maestro lagunero y Bryan Danielson, Daniel Bryan. El ídolo vs el admirador. No fue la mejor lucha, pero hoy la Arena México y el CMLL han registrado una nueva página histórica. pic.twitter.com/5wdcnr81a8 — Yo (@jalbertoban) April 6, 2024