Bryan Danielson will be competing in a personal dream match next week.

At the CMLL Homenaje A Dos Leyendas show on March 29, “The American Dragon” joined fellow Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, as well as Matt Sydal, for a main event showdown against Mistico, Volador Jr, Blue Panther, and Ultimo Guerrero.

The match saw Mistico pick up the victory for his team by forcing Sydal to tap out.

After the match wrapped up, Danielson got on the microphone and challenged Blue Panther to a singles match at the CMLL show at Arena Mexico next week on April 5, 2024.

Blue Panther would go on to accept the challenge, which Danielson has often referred to as a personal dream match he has always wanted. Prior to the 3/29 CMLL show, Danielson expressed interest in a potential Hair vs. Mask Match against the fellow wrestling legend.