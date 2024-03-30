Another new match is official for this year’s WWE two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show, which saw Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi standing tall after beating down Damage CTRL trio Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai, a match involving all six women was announced for WrestleMania XL.

SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis was featured in a video released after the 3/29 blue brand show that saw him confirm Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai) at WrestleMania XL.