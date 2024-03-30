The road to WrestleMania XL continues to wind down next week.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that next Friday, April 5, 2024 at 5e/2p, there will be a WrestleMania XL Live Kickoff stream on Peacock and all WWE social platforms.

One week from tomorrow and Sunday from 5-7pm EST. will be the Countdown To WrestleMania XL special from the Pepsi Plaza at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., featuring special hosts Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, CM Punk, Big E., Jackie Redmond and Wade Barrett.

Make sure to join us here all week for WrestleMania XL news and results coverage from Philadelphia, PA. next week.