A new match has been announced for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show.

WWE.com has announced the addition of a women’s tag-team bout for next week’s red brand show, which will mark the final Raw leading up to WrestleMania XL.

Scheduled for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Monday, April 1, 2024, WWE Raw will now include Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri.

Previously announced for the show is an appearance by The Bloodline duo of The Rock and Roman Reigns, as well as DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) & New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh.

