A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Collision on TNT.

Former women’s champion Thunder Rosa will be battling Lady Frost in singles-action at the event, which takes place from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Adam Copeland holds an open challenge for the TNT Championship

-Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight tag team tournament quarterfinal

-Cash Wheeler vs. The Infantry tag team tournament quarterfinal

-Thunder Rosa vs. Lady Frost

-The Righteous & Lance Archer vs. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata