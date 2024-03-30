A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Collision on TNT.
Former women’s champion Thunder Rosa will be battling Lady Frost in singles-action at the event, which takes place from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:
-Adam Copeland holds an open challenge for the TNT Championship
-Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight tag team tournament quarterfinal
-Cash Wheeler vs. The Infantry tag team tournament quarterfinal
-Thunder Rosa vs. Lady Frost
-The Righteous & Lance Archer vs. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata