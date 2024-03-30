WWE NXT ran a house show event from the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are the results to the matches that took place courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

-Arianna Grace wins a 10-woman battle royal to earn an NXT women’s title match for later in the night

-Riley Osborne defeated a local talent

-Sol Ruca & Brinley Reece defeated Blair Davenport & Stevie Turner

-Charlie Dempsey defeated Dante Chen

-Lexis King defeated Eddy Thorpe

-Oro Mensah & Noam Dar defeated Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

-Karmen Petrovic defeated Lola Vice

-Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino defeated Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Scrypts

-Oba Femi defeated Drake Morreaux to retain the NXT North American Title

-Lyra Valkyria defeated Arianna Grace to retain the NXT Women’s Title